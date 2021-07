Perez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

He took J.A. Happ deep in the second inning to get the Royals on the board. Perez is catching fire again at the plate, going 8-for-17 over his last four games with two homers, and he's already reached the 20-HR plateau for the fifth time in his career.