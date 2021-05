Perez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

After DHing in the matinee and taking Lucas Giolito deep in the third inning, Perez was behind the plate for the nightcap but went 0-for-3. The veteran catcher is slashing .280/.312/.500 through 38 games with eight homers and 23 RBI.