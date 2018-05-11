Royals' Salvador Perez: Clubs grand slam on birthday
Perez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.
Perez's grand slam looked to be the beginning of another huge output for the Royals, but they only managed two runs the rest of the game. According to Dave Holtzman of FOX Sports Kansas City, Perez is the first American League player to hit a grand slam on his birthday since Hideki Matsui accomplished that feat with the Yankees in 2008. Perez is slashing a strong .288/.319/.515 through 17 games this season. He and the Royals will continue their road trip Friday with a series against the division-rival Indians.
