Perez went 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Prior to Sunday, Perez was stuck in an 0-for-21 slump in his last five games. He had two hits in each game of the doubleheader, boosting his slash line to .192/.231/.394 with five home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored through 25 contests. He'll continue to play a large majority of the Royals' games either behind the dish or as the designated hitter.