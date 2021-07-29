Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

The All-Star catcher doubled leading off the seventh inning and subsequently came around to score the Royals' first run. He then came up to the plate against Chicago closer Liam Hendriks with Kansas City down by a run in the ninth frame and came through with a game-tying solo homer to left field. The long ball was Perez's 24th of the season, tops among all catchers and tied for ninth overall leaguewide. With a .278/.307/.508 slash line and 63 RBI in addition to the long balls, Perez has little competition for the title of 2021's top fantasy catcher.