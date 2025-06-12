Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 defeat to the Yankees.

The veteran slugging backstop has struggled at the plate for most of the year -- he has a .638 OPS in 2025 -- but he's gotten back on track recently. Across his last 17 games (74 plate appearances), Perez is slashing .286/.324/.500 with four homers, three doubles and 12 RBI. Perez has played 64 of Kansas City's 68 games this year while bouncing around at catcher, first base and designated hitter, so he remains locked into an everyday role.