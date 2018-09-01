Royals' Salvador Perez: Could be sidelined one week

Perez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez suffered the thumb injury in Tuesday's game against Detroit and was held out of Friday's lineup. Cameron Gallagher garners another start behind the plate for the Royals, while manager Ned Yost said he expects Perez to be sidelined for about a week, Flanagan reports. The Royals can afford to not move the 28-year-old to the disabled list with expanded rosters for the final month of the season.