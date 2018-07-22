Royals' Salvador Perez: Cranks 14th homer

Perez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

His first-inning shot off Lance Lynn gave the Royals a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Perez now has 14 homers on the year, putting him on pace for his fourth straight campaign with 20 or more, but his .223/.262/.405 slash line remains well below his usual standards.