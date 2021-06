Perez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

Perez took J.A. Happ deep in the first inning and in the fifth inning. The catcher has been on fire lately, with four long balls in his last two games. He leads all catchers with 14 homers and 38 RBI. In addition, he has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 contests. The 31-year-old is slashing .284/.312/.536 in 221 plate appearances.