Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Perez put the Royals ahead for good with his third-inning homer and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The catcher is batting .268 (15-for-56) with four homers and 14 RBI over 15 contests in July. For the year, he's been a reliable power bat in the heart of the lineup with a .279/.341/.475 slash line, 18 homers, 66 RBI, 41 runs scored and 16 doubles through 98 games.