Perez was removed from Saturday's win over the White Sox with groin tightness, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The 31-year-old made his mark before exiting the contest, as he went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday. Perez was apparently already lobbying manager Mike Matheny to be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.