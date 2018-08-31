Royals' Salvador Perez: Dealing with thumb injury
Perez was held out of Friday's lineup due to a thumb injury, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Perez suffered the injury during Tuesday's contest against Detroit, which explains why he's been left out of the starting lineup the past two games. Cameron Gallagher will serve as the catcher in his place while Meibrys Viloria is with the team on the taxi squad. Perez should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
