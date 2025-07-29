The Royals announced that Perez exited Monday's game against Atlanta with a left elbow contusion.

Perez took a 94 mph fastball from Spencer Strider off the elbow in the bottom of the third inning and was later removed from the contest in the top of the fifth. Freddy Fermin replaced Perez behind the plate. The hot-hitting Perez should be viewed as day-to-day, with Tuesday versus Atlanta being his next chance to play.