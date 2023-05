The Royals announced that Perez is day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's game against the Orioles with a contusion on middle finger contusion.

Perez was hit in the finger on the backswing in the eighth inning on a swing from Anthony Santander. The backstop may end up missing a game or two with the bruise, but it does appear he's avoided a significant injury. Freddy Fermin should handle catching duties while Perez is unavailable.