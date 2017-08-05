Royals' Salvador Perez: DL stint seems inevitable

Perez (intercostal) will be placed on the 10-day DL if the Royals' game Saturday does not get rained out, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

It sounds like a trip to the DL is inevitable for Perez, but the Royals would get no benefit to making the move Saturday if there is no game. Cam Gallagher is already on hand to take his spot on the active roster if the move is made. Vernier reports that the worst-case scenario for Perez would be a four-week absence.