Royals' Salvador Perez: Drives in five Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and five total RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Phillies.
Perez extended Kansas City's lead to 6-2 with a homer off Aaron Nola in the sixth inning, his 28th this year, before adding two more RBI with a base hit in the seventh. Perez now has three homers and eight RBI in his last two games after going just 2-for-23 with no RBI in his previous six contests. Overall, the 35-year-old veteran is slashing .237/.278/.450 with 89 RBI and 51 runs scored across 589 plate appearances this season.
