Royals' Salvador Perez: Drives in four against Texas

Perez went 2-for-4 with four RBI in Kansas City's 8-2 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

Perez ended up knocking in half of his team's runs on the day with a pair of two-run knocks and he's now driven in 26 runs in his first 30 games since coming off the disabled list with a knee injury. The big catcher remains one of the most reliable sources of run production and consistent at-bats at the position.