Perez was diagnosed with a bruised left hand after exiting Sunday's game against the Phillies after two innings, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

While serving as the Royals' starting catcher Sunday, Perez went 1-for-1 with a base hit and a run before leaving the contest following his second plate appearance of the day, when he was hit in the hand by a pitch. Fortunately for the veteran backstop, initial scans ruled out any structural damage. Perez could be dealing with soreness or swelling to the hand, however, making it uncertain if he'll be ready to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener in Boston.