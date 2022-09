Perez was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers in the top of the sixth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his hand, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Perez led off the sixth inning but was immediately removed from the game after being hit by a pitch. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. If he's forced to miss additional time, MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero would likely serve as the Royals' top options behind the plate.