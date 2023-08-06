Perez was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas Cityreports.

Perez ran the bases after being hit by a pitch during the top of the second inning but didn't take the field for the bottom of the frame. Freddy Fermin has taken over behind the plate, which forced the Royals to give up the designated hitter for the remainder of Sunday's contest. Perez is likely to undergo precautionary X-rays and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.