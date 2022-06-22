Perez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez appeared to aggravate the injury during the top of the third inning while fouling off four pitches in a 10-pitch strikeout, and he was replaced behind the plate for the bottom of the frame. The 32-year-old spent time on the injured list with a sprained left thumb in May, and he's been unable to fully shake the injury since returning from the shelf.