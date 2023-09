Perez sustained a non-concussive head injury that forced him to leave Saturday's game versus the Astros.

Perez took a foul ball to the face in the fifth inning, but the initial diagnosis suggests he's avoid a worst-case scenario. The catcher can be considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Sunday's series finale. The Royals open a three-game home series versus the Guardians on Monday.