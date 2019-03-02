Royals' Salvador Perez: Expected to have Tommy John surgery
Perez is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery sometime next week, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Perez was scratched from Thursday's spring game with what was originally thought to be a minor elbow injury, though a subsequent MRI revealed damage to his UCL that is apparently serious enough to warrant surgery. The 28-year-old backstop was originally scheduled to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles next week for a second opinion, but it sounds like the procedure has already been recommended for him. Assuming Perez goes under the knife next week, he'll miss the entire 2019 campaign, leaving Cameron Gallagher to step in as the team's starting backstop unless the Royals decide to acquire someone else.
