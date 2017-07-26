Royals' Salvador Perez: Expects to play Wednesday

Perez (ribs) believes that he'll be able to start at catcher during Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Perez felt some tightness in his ribs while swinging the bat Tuesday, so the Royals removed their prized catcher from the game as a precaution. It sounds like he's not concerned with the injury and is prepared to suit up for Wednesday's series finale against their division foes.