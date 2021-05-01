Perez went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs and three RBI in an 11-3 win over the Twins on Saturday.

Perez got the scoring started with an RBI double in the first and followed it up with two-run home run in the third before being removed from the blowout in the seventh. The backstop remains one of the best in fantasy and has rebounded nicely after missing the entire 2019 season.