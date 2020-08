Perez was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after struggling to see the ball at the plate, LLynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Perez was unable to take the field Sunday against Minnesota after experiencing blurry vision in his left eye, and it appears the issue is still bothering the veteran backstop. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being, with an update from the team likely coming Tuesday morning after he's re-evaluated.