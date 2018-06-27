Royals' Salvador Perez: Feels "fine" following game

Perez (hand) stated that he felt fine after leaving Wednesday's game and he should be back in action for Friday's series opener in Seattle, Rustin Dodd of The Athleticreports.

Perez appears to have avoided any sort of major injury, as he added that the foul ball got his forearm right by a nerve which caused him to lose feeling in his hand for a couple minutes. With the Royals off Thursday, don't expect Perez to miss any time.