Perez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Cardinals.

The star catcher will get the day off Wednesday as MJ Melendez slots in behind the plate and will bat seventh. Perez is currently in the middle of a 2-for-34 slump at the plate with 14 strikeouts over that stretch. He'll look to use the extra day of rest to readjust and will presumably be back in the lineup Friday against the Orioles.