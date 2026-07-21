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Royals' Salvador Perez: Goes deep again Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 victory over the Giants on Monday.

Perez accounted for half of the Royals' runs when he cranked a 440-foot, two-run homer to center field in the fourth inning. It was the second long ball in the past three games for Perez, who went deep just once across his final 19 contests of the first half. The veteran slugger is having a down year overall with a .617 OPS through 93 games, but he's still on pace for his 10th consecutive 20-homer campaign, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

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