Royals' Salvador Perez: Goes deep in loss

Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's loss to the Yankees.

Perez tied the game with a 107.3 mph solo missile off Will Warren in the sixth inning, and the Royals later took the lead in the eighth frame on a Bobby Witt homer, though a bullpen implosion ultimately kept the club out of the win column. Perez has struggled overall, hitting .215 with a .638 OPS, nine homers, 25 RBI and 21 runs across 52 games, but he has swung the bat much better of late. Over his past 10 contests, the veteran slugger is slashing .286/.366/.543 with three homers, seven RBI and six runs.