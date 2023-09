Perez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's win over Boston.

Perez was dealing with some back/neck soreness earlier this week but showed no signs of it Friday. He smacked a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the sixth. Perez was stuck in a 10-for-49 (.204) funk since his last home run Aug. 14. He's now slashing .250/.293/.427 with 40 extra-base hits and 61 RBI through 499 plate appearances.