Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI double during Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Perez homered for a second consecutive night, tagging Chase Shugart for a solo shot in the fifth inning. The veteran catcher has been crushing the baseball in July, going 9-for-28 (.321) with four doubles and a pair of long balls across seven games. Perez is slashing .238/.290/.406 on the year.