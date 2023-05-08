Perez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and three runs scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Perez notched his second three-hit effort of the year and his second multi-hit performance in as many games. He started things off with a solo home run in the first and followed up with singles in the fourth and eighth innings and scored both times. The 33-year-old has been seeing the ball well so far, slashing .290/.341/.516 with seven homers, 19 RBI, 17 runs and a 6:23 BB:K over 135 plate appearance. He's currently striking out just 17 percent of the time, which would be his first mark underneath 20 percent since 2018.