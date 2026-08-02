Royals' Salvador Perez: Goes yard in Saturday's loss

Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Rockies.

Perez followed Jac Caglianone's two-run homer with a solo shot in the third inning as the Royals went back-to-back to build an early 4-0 lead they ultimately couldn't hold. It's been a disappointing campaign overall for the veteran catcher, whose .638 OPS through 104 games would represent a career worst, but he's shown signs of turning things around of late. Since July 1, Perez is slashing .264/.333/.538 with six homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored across 24 contests.