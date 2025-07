Perez (elbow) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday against Atlanta.

Perez departed Monday's contest with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch, but he's back in the starting nine for the second game of the series. The veteran slugger has carried a hot bat in July with seven doubles, ninth homers, 20 RBI and a .346/.391/.765 slash line in 22 games this month.