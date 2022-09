Perez (back) will start at catcher and bat third in Thursday's game against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Perez was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's 4-2 loss due to back tightness, but he apparently showed enough improvement overnight to step back in behind the dish for the series finale. He'll enter Thursday's contest riding a seven-game hit streak, during which he's slashed .448/.467.690 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs.