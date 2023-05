Perez went 3-for-4 with a double and solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the White Sox.

Perez's solo shot in the first was the only scoring for Kansas City on Saturday. The veteran catcher added a single in the fourth and double in the sixth, marking his third multi-hit game this season. Perez remains one of the best offensive catchers in MLB during his age-33 season and is slashing .288/.330/.540 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI across 42 games (176 plate appearances).