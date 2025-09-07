Perez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Twins.

Perez gave the Royals an early 4-0 lead with a 415-foot blast in the first inning before adding a single in the second. The veteran backstop has now homered in three of his past nine games, though he's gone just 6-for-33 during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .240/.283/.447 with 25 home runs, 81 RBI and 48 runs scored across 557 plate appearances.