Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits game-winning home run
Perez went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and the game-winning two-run home run in Friday's 10-9 win over the Indians.
Perez followed up Thursday's birthday grand slam with another big home run Friday, tucking a two-run shot inside the left-field foul pole off Andrew Miller to help the Royals overcome a 9-4 deficit. The 28-year-old has hit well since coming of the disabled list April 24, with a .282/.312/.535 slash line and five home runs in 71 at-bats.
