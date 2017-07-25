Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits game-winning shot in 12th
Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's win over Detroit.
Perez is well on his way to a career year with 20 homers, 62 RBI, 43 runs and a .284/.315/.525 slash line. Both his fantasy ceiling and floor benefit from seeing more at-bats than the majority of catchers around the league, and the Royals have also been utilizing Perez as their designated hitter more than ever this season.
