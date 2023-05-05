Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Thursday.

Perez left Tuesday's game against Baltimore with a finger contusion, but he was back behind the plate Wednesday and served as KC's designated hitter Thursday. The veteran showed that the finger isn't hampering his swing when he swatted a two-run shot to right field in the third inning. Perez is up to six long balls on the campaign, putting him well on pace for his seventh straight full season with 20-plus homers.