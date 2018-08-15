Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits two doubles, drives in one

Perez went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two doubles in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Perez hit an RBI-double in the third inning and later slashed another double, giving him 17 on the year. Although Perez's slash line is a bit disappointing (.232/.273/.424) he's still ranked third in home runs (19) and fourth in RBI (56) among all MLB catchers. While his batting average is significantly below his .267 career average, the backstop is nonetheless managing to be productive at the position.