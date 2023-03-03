Perez went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Angels.

Perez showed off an unforeseen power and speed combination Thursday, though he shouldn't be expected to run much when the regular season starts. The catcher has never attempted more than two steals in a season, and he has just six stolen bases in his career. He'll be looking to bounce back in the power department after slugging a three-year low .465 with 23 homers and 23 doubles in 114 contests in 2022. Perez should see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish, while MJ Melendez is expected to spell him at times, though Perez often serves as the designated hitter when he's not catching.