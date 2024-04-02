Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles.

Perez went 0-for-7 over the first two games of the season, but he's now homered twice and driven in six runs over the last two contests. The catcher is dialed in and has little risk of losing playing time -- he's started behind the dish three times and played at first base in his other game. Perez could also be the designated hitter on occasion, but manager Matt Quatraro looks committed to getting his bat in the lineup a vast majority of the time.