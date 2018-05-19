Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers against Yankees
Perez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI as the Royals topped the Yankees 5-2 on Friday.
Perez had seen his average dip to .244 after a brief 0-for-11 skid but he broke out of that with his sixth long ball of the season, moving his OPS back up to .802 since his return to action from the disabled list. Perez's proven track record as a power-hitting catcher as well as his reliably heavy workload should allow him to continue functioning as one of the better fantasy options at the position throughout the season.
