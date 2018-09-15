Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers, collects five RBI

Perez went 2-for-5 with a single, a home run and five RBI in Friday's win over the Twins.

Perez connected on the game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give his team the 8-4 victory, as the Royals offense exploded for five runs in the final frame. The veteran catcher now has homers in back-to-back games, and he has hit a total of 26 home runs on the season to go along with 75 RBI.