Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers for 13th time in 2018

Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in the Royals' 5-0 win over the White Sox.

Not long after the end of this one, Perez was named the American League's starting catcher for the All-Star Game due to the Rays' Wilson Ramos (hamstring) impending placement on the disabled list. His 13th blast of the year was the second in his last three starts, and he's riding a five-game hit streak, though it's pushed him to an uninspiring .221/.259/.396 line through Saturday action.