Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

Perez's sixth-inning blast gave the Royals enough of a cushion to secure the win. The catcher has gone deep in back-to-back games since he snapped a 19-game power drought. He's hitting just .214 (12-for-56) in July, a slump that's dropped him to a .246/.287/.438 slash line with 17 homers, 43 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 90 contests overall.