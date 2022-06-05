Perez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Perez seems to be pulling out of his slump, as he's posted multiple extra-base hits in each of his last two games on the heels of a 1-for-23 skid. The catcher took Framber Valdez deep in the sixth inning and added an RBI double in the eighth in Sunday's loss. Perez is now slashing .199/.240/.404 with eight homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and 10 doubles through 42 contests. It's the first time his slugging percentage has been over .400 since May 15.