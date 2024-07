Perez went 3-for-7 with two home runs and four RBI over both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of St. Louis.

Perez started at catcher in Game 1 and recorded a 424-foot solo homer along with an RBI single. He was back in the lineup at DH in Game 2 and belted another solo shot while adding a sacrifice fly. Perez is up to 16 long balls on the campaign, tied for third-most among MLB backstops. He's also tied for the lead among catchers with 59 RBI.